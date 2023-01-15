WOO Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.41 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $317.99 million and $39.41 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00424900 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,295.99 or 0.30011498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00879706 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,637,467,374 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

