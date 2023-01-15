Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95.38 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $95.38 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $301.27 or 0.01444315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00431552 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.80 or 0.30481359 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00857732 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,726,530 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

