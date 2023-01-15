Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 14.5% This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $299.06 or 0.01444166 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $127.76 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,707,517 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

