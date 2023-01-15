Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.35 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $6.35 billion and approximately $1.90 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00430018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.37 or 0.30372977 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.01 or 0.00878987 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.061796 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,934,179.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.