XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $255,003.19

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 130.3% higher against the US dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00025471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $149.58 million and $255,003.19 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

