Zacks Research Comments on IMAX Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a PE ratio of -60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

