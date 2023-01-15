ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $443,776.11 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $443,776.11 and approximately $24.85 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00216134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002403 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

