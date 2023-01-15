ZEON Hits Market Cap of $146.37 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $146.37 million and approximately $78,981.48 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00431112 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.22 or 0.30450258 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00911266 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

