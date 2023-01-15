Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

