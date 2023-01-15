Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $423,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 430,250 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 151.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 228,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after buying an additional 139,442 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $252.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.14. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

