Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,379 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $142,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $218,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.