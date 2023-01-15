Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 777 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,216,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,200,000 after acquiring an additional 114,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $374.00 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

