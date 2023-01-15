Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $97.07.

