Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGHY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

