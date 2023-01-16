103,210 Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 103,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xometry by 382.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $28.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of -0.19.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,196,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,351.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $1,196,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,351.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,518. 30.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

