Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $282.14 on Thursday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

