Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,748. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

