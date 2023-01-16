Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,120 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.80% of Accuray worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Accuray by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,378. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $76,410.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 731,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,477.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $76,410.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 731,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,477.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $26,527.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,333 shares of company stock worth $159,297. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accuray

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.