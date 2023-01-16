Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $29,604.38 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004126 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004300 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

