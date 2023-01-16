ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in January

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACSAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.07. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

