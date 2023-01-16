Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.32 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00006232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $46.68 million and $629,876.44 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004898 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002113 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000884 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,643 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

