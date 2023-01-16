Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAVVF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

AAVVF stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

