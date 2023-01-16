Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Set at C$11.50 by Laurentian

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$11.50 price objective by analysts at Laurentian in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.73.

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$10.49. 122,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$640.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

