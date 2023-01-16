Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

