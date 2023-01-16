Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $82,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.