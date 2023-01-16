Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total transaction of C$1,126,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,883,814.40. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,204,394.77. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40. Insiders sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AEM opened at C$74.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 39.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.553 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.