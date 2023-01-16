Alchemy Pay Trading 46% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $62.24 million and approximately $57.37 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00435135 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,327.26 or 0.30543259 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.00768594 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

