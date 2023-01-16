Alliance Global Partners Trims Organigram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$1.30

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.06.

Organigram Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Organigram has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$417.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.27.

About Organigram

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.15 million. Research analysts predict that Organigram will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

