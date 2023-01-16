Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $108.20 million and $5.38 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.01460500 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007468 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017389 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029338 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.28 or 0.01773873 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

