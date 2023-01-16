Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the December 31st total of 222,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Alset stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Alset has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 782.46%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,837,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,583,636.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,368 shares of company stock valued at $308,378. 54.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alset by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alset by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 505,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

