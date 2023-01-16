Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director Sells C$136,740.00 in Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total value of C$136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,663.10.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %

ALS stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,265. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.63 and a 12 month high of C$25.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 32.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$28.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

