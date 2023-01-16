American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.