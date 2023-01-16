American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.
AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
