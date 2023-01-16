Ampleforth Governance Token Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00015487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $49.38 million and $2.68 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

