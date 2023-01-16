Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 16th (1COV, AF, AGI, ARE, BAS, BDT, BIR, BNE, BNTX, BOSS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 16th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €36.00 ($38.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Covestro (ETR:1COV)

was given a €47.00 ($50.54) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €33.00 ($35.48) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €41.00 ($44.09) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €1.55 ($1.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) was given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $177.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €65.00 ($69.89) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$8.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$97.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$88.00 to C$83.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by Pi Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$2.35 to C$2.30.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$110.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$11.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$2.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$2.30 to C$2.10.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$220.00 to C$200.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$87.00 to C$85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.25.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €34.00 ($36.56) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €200.00 ($215.05) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.75 ($10.48) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$30.50.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.00 ($20.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.50.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €28.50 ($30.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €28.00 ($30.11) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €70.00 ($75.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 760 ($9.26) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$8.75.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €265.00 ($284.95) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$44.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €10.30 ($11.08) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €20.00 ($21.51) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €227.00 ($244.09) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$15.75.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.75 to C$13.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.00.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.30 to C$1.90.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,900 ($23.15) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.10.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$95.00 to C$90.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$82.00 to C$80.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$100.00 to C$95.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$58.00 to C$56.50.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €165.00 ($177.42) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

