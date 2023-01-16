Analysts Set Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Target Price at $19.40

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.
Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Insider Transactions at Athira Pharma
In related news, CFO Glenna Mileson purchased 50,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $455,800.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,056.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $257,650 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.75. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
