Analysts Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Price Target at $81.22

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $3,273,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 625.8% in the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth about $9,041,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 15.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 539,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,408,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

