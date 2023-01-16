Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Salesforce (CRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM):

1/13/2023 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

1/11/2023 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $134.00.

1/9/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $140.00.

1/5/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $195.00 to $175.00.

12/19/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

12/8/2022 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $193.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $215.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $230.00.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $172.00.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $210.00 to $195.00.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $200.00.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $200.00.

12/1/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00.

11/30/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $200.00.

11/28/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $185.00.

11/22/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/22/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $220.00.

11/20/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $193.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $180.00.

11/17/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

CRM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.51. 317,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,446,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,061 shares of company stock valued at $25,854,798. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

