Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 554.3% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.7 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock remained flat at $88.11 during trading hours on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

