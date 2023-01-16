Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 554.3% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.7 days.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock remained flat at $88.11 during trading hours on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
