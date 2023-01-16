Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,330.83 ($40.58).

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.91) to GBX 4,000 ($48.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.56) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.55) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.88) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,279.74).

AAL opened at GBX 3,546 ($43.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,255.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,947.06. The company has a market cap of £47.43 billion and a PE ratio of 765.67. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

