Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.91) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,050 ($12.79) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.62) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($14.86) to GBX 1,300 ($15.84) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,182.33.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

