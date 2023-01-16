Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,518,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

