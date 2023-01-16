Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $46,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $109.97. 242,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,707,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.