Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,700 shares, an increase of 604.6% from the December 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV Price Performance

Applied UV stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

See Also

