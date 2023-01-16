Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Cut by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,459,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,741 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for approximately 8.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Aptiv worth $192,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 14.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,791. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.55. 40,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,844. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $156.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.