Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,786,510 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,786,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,762,000. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 22.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

