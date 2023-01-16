Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $100.21 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,884,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,791 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.4% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $100,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $36.61.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

