Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.13 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $233.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.66 and a 200-day moving average of $246.63.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.