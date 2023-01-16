Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,211,000 after buying an additional 134,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,309,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,365,000 after purchasing an additional 227,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $197.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.87 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

