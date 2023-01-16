Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.76 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 279.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,270,000 after acquiring an additional 310,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 152.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $39,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $258.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $258.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

