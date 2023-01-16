Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $485.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

